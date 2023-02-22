Lawmakers might ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows

Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of moving cars.(Chalabala via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) - What says joy more than a dog with its head out the window of a moving car?

But that might soon become illegal in Florida.

It’s part of an Animal Welfare Bill making its way through the state’s senate.

The measure would ban owners from letting their dogs put their heads out of the windows of moving vehicles and sitting in laps.

Experts say the safety of the act is debatable but if a window is open enough for a dog to stick its head out, it could potentially jump out. And it also allows dogs to get foreign objects in their eyes.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals could be tethered outside.

The measure would also create a registry of animal abusers.

More information on Senate Bill 932 is available online.

