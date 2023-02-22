Governor asks lawmakers for $800,000 to cover maintenance and storage for cameras in special education classrooms

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More money for cameras in special education classrooms could be coming in Louisiana.

“This year, in our request for the Governor, we asked for $800,00 to do the upkeep of the

operations for those systems,” State Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley told KNOE.

In presenting his budget to the Louisiana State Legislature on February 17, Governor John Bel Edwards asked lawmakers to allocate $800,000 to store and maintain cameras in special education classrooms.

“If a parent desires to have a camera in their child’s special education classroom,” Brumley explained. “They just need to reach out to their local school system to make that happen.”

This comes after the legislature allocated $8 million for districts to purchase and install cameras in 2022.

Konstance Causey with Families Working For Families of Northeast Louisiana says more money may be needed down the line, but this is a start.

“In advocacy, you always have to start somewhere,” Causey explained. “We do know that to be able to do that in a large number of classrooms can sometimes be a significant appropriation of funding.”

Causey says districts should use the money allocated to put cameras in as many classrooms as possible.

“That will help us demonstrate to the state that this is something that our school districts are on board with,” Causey told KNOE. “That they are backing the rest of their parents. Then we can continue to demonstrate to the state how successful that has been.”

Brumley says although they didn’t request it in this year’s budget, if districts need more money for cameras, he would support that.

“I’m more than to work to see what we can do to secure additional funding to make sure that we have the cameras that are needed,” said Dr. Brumley. “At this point, we haven’t heard that. We have heard the current funding amount has been appropriate.”

In KNOE’s viewing area, Ouachita Parish Schools has started installing cameras in West Monore High School classrooms. We contacted several other districts in our area, but did not hear back.

