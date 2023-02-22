City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the 3400 block of Polk St. will be temporarily closed from Lidell to Mouton.

The City of Monroe says the closure is due to cleaning and CCTVing the sewer line.

The closure is effective immediately and the road is expected to reopen on March 1, according to the City of Monroe.

