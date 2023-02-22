Oklahoma couple injured in hit in run in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a couple from Oklahoma was traveling home, when they were struck and forced off the road, causing them to overturn several times. The crash happened Wednesday morning around 9:17 a.m. on I-49 near milepost 125, south of Cypress.

The couple was traveling in a pickup truck with an RV trailer behind them. The victims, as well as witnesses, said the driver of the vehicle that hit them failed to stop at the scene and continued driving north on I-49. The suspect stopped near Natchitoches and is now in custody.

NPSO said that the couple was traveling north, when the other vehicle traveling in the left lane drifted and crossed over the centerline into their lane, striking their vehicle. This action caused them to leave the road on the right side, overturning multiple times down an embankment, coming to a rest near a tree line.

Crash in Natchitoches Parish (NPSO)

EMS assessed the couple at the scene and they were released without transport. They received only minor injuries and were wearing their seat belts during the crash.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours.

