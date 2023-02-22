Arkansas senate to hear Gov. Sander’s education bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - On Feb. 22, the Arkansas State Senate will bring Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Learns Bill before the committee.

It will be the initial hearing for the education package that would overhaul the state’s education system. In a speech before home school parents and students at the capitol Tuesday, the governor said the bill would go a long way in assisting Arkansas families.

The proposal includes vouchers for students to attend private or home school. It would always raise the minimum salary for Arkansas teachers to $50,000 a year.

