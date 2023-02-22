Arkansas senate to hear Gov. Sander’s education bill

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By CJ Sartor
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - On Feb. 22, the Arkansas State Senate will bring Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Learns Bill before the committee.

It will be the initial hearing for the education package that would overhaul the state’s education system. In a speech before home school parents and students at the capitol Tuesday, the governor said the bill would go a long way in assisting Arkansas families.

The proposal includes vouchers for students to attend private or home school. It would always raise the minimum salary for Arkansas teachers to $50,000 a year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky police said a man is charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old.
Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child
In the Bawcomville area of West Monroe, on your way to Chennerie Park on Edwards Rd, sits a...
Feed Your Soul: A place serving patience and grace
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is creating a new software.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences developing new consent software
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
A Louisiana Tech University international student from Turkey is working to raise funds for his...
Louisiana Tech student starts fundraiser for Turkey earthquake relief
A Louisiana Tech University international student from Turkey is working to raise funds for his...
Turkey Earthquake Relief - Louisiana Tech Student