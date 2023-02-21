Wossman, OCS, Bastrop, Union and Oak Grove advance to girls’ basketball quarterfinals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the LHSAA girls’ basketball second round playoffs, top ranked Wossman defeated Abbeville, 66-33. OCS beat St. Edmund, 44-26. Sterlington fell in a squeaker to Winnfield, 32-29. Bastrop beat Church Point, 67-48. Union defeated St. Helena, 44-31. Oak Grove won over Montgomery, 40-24.

