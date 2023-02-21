Wossman, OCS, Bastrop, Union and Oak Grove advance to girls’ basketball quarterfinals

All teams move on with home wins
All teams move on with home wins.
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the LHSAA girls’ basketball second round playoffs, top ranked Wossman defeated Abbeville, 66-33. OCS beat St. Edmund, 44-26. Sterlington fell in a squeaker to Winnfield, 32-29. Bastrop beat Church Point, 67-48. Union defeated St. Helena, 44-31. Oak Grove won over Montgomery, 40-24.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Latest News

Bulldogs dominate Cougars, 10-2.
Louisiana Tech beats BYU, splits four-game series
Rebels beat Airline, 1-0. Eagles defeat Calvary Baptist, 6-5.
West Monroe and OCS baseball win season openers
Bulter hoping for UFC call up.
West Monroe’s Jessie Butler wins 12th MMA fight
Warhawks defeat Braves, 8-4.
ULM baseball beats Bradley, starts season with series win