West Monroe and OCS baseball win season openers

Rebels beat Airline, 1-0. Eagles defeat Calvary Baptist, 6-5.
Rebels beat Airline, 1-0. Eagles defeat Calvary Baptist, 6-5.
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe baseball opened the season against Airline. The defending 5A State Champion Rebels beat the Vikings, 1-0. OCS faced off against Calvary Baptist at Lou St. Amant Field for a rematch of last year’s Division IV State Championship game. The Eagles got revenge in a 10th inning walk off win to beat the Cavaliers, 6-5.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Latest News

Bulldogs dominate Cougars, 10-2.
Louisiana Tech beats BYU, splits four-game series
All teams move on with home wins.
Wossman, OCS, Bastrop, Union and Oak Grove advance to girls’ basketball quarterfinals
Bulter hoping for UFC call up.
West Monroe’s Jessie Butler wins 12th MMA fight
Warhawks defeat Braves, 8-4.
ULM baseball beats Bradley, starts season with series win