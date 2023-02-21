West Monroe and OCS baseball win season openers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe baseball opened the season against Airline. The defending 5A State Champion Rebels beat the Vikings, 1-0. OCS faced off against Calvary Baptist at Lou St. Amant Field for a rematch of last year’s Division IV State Championship game. The Eagles got revenge in a 10th inning walk off win to beat the Cavaliers, 6-5.

