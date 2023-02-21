West Monroe accepting sponsors for Ouachita Live music event

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Downtown West Monroe is currently accepting sponsors for its Ouachita Live event starting in March.

Ouachita Live is a free monthly concert that happens on the last Friday of each month from March to October in Alley Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sponsors of this event will help make the music happen for this monthly series.

Along with music, there will be food trucks and spirits on-site. Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair as well as their dancing shoes.

The artist lineup will be released soon, along with the season’s sponsors and new branding created by local artist Hannah Thomas.

If your business would like to sponsor this event, email alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov.

