Strengthen digital marketing skills at this upcoming Ruston workshop for local businesses

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Experience Ruston will be hosting a marketing session for local business owners to learn how to better reach new and existing customers in an ever-growing digital-first world.

Marketing Roundtable: How to Market Your Business in a Digital World will have local marketing professionals teaching small business owners online presence best practices such as how often to post on social media, web development and design, communications strategies, branding and more.

The event will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center in Ruston on Feb. 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and is sponsored by Chemical Dynamics. Chamber members get in for free, but tickets will be $10 for non-members. The Experience Ruston website says lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register for the event, visit business.rustonlincoln.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.