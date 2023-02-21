OPPJ to give final approval to purchase building at 1000 Oliver Road for new library main branch

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury will vote on February 21 to buy a building, 1000 Oliver Road in Monroe, to house the new main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library.

“In renovating this new branch, we are certainly not planning for today,” Police Jury President Shane Smiley told KNOE. “We are planning for the future of the people of the parish that want to use the library.”

The purchase price of the building will be around $2.86 million.

“The new branch will have more open space and usable space than the existing branch as well,” explained Smiley.

Smiley says the plan is to make the library more family-friendly.

“There are Preliminary plans for a more kid-friendly area in the library to where you may see a kids’ side of the main branch, and then you would have a more traditional side, quieter side,” said Smiley.

In 2022, the police jury originally agreed to renovate the existing branch on North 18th Street for $6 million. However, Smiley says the new plan will save taxpayers money.

“With the purchase of the building and the renovations, we hope to come in at about a million dollars less than that,” Smiley told KNOE. “Then, with the potential sale of the property, we hope to recoup what we spend on the new branch.”

Smiley adds that the new library will have more meeting spaces and ample parking. He expects construction to begin in a few months and take about 8-12 months to complete.

