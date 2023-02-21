Louisiana Tech beats BYU, splits four-game series
Bulldogs dominate Cougars, 10-2
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech dominated BYU, 10-2, to split the four-game series at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The Bulldogs collected six extra-base hits, including a three-run homer from Philip Matulia and a solo shot by Brody Drost. Ethan Bates picked up his first win on the mound for La Tech.
