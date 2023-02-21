Louisiana Tech beats BYU, splits four-game series

Bulldogs dominate Cougars, 10-2
Bulldogs dominate Cougars, 10-2.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech dominated BYU, 10-2, to split the four-game series at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The Bulldogs collected six extra-base hits, including a three-run homer from Philip Matulia and a solo shot by Brody Drost. Ethan Bates picked up his first win on the mound for La Tech.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Latest News

Warhawks defeat Braves, 8-4.
ULM baseball beats Bradley, starts season with series win
Bulldogs lose to Mean Green, 72-62.
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to North Texas
Lady Techsters defeat Panthers, 76-65.
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beats FIU
Warhawks prepare for season openers.
ULM baseball and softball expect big things in 2023