Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.(Frontier Airlines)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is making it easier to travel with children.

The airlines said in a news release that at least one parent will now automatically be seated with any children within their family group who are under the age of 14.

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.

“Since last October, we have been doubling down on our efforts and further enhancing our system for ensuring a parent is seated with any children under the age of 14 in their family group. The system is working well, and we are receiving positive feedback,” senior vice president Daniel Shurz said in a statement.

Customers can also choose their own seats for a fee, if they prefer.

Frontier Airlines also has a Discount Den program that allows children under 14 to fly free on select flights.

The offer is valid with the purchase of an adult fare booked on flyfrontier.com for flyers enrolled in the program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

February is Black History Month.
Black History Month: First Mardi Gras Krewe in City of Monroe
In the Bawcomville area of West Monroe, on your way to Chennerie Park on Edwards Rd, sits a...
Feed Your Soul: A place serving patience and grace
In the Bawcomville area of West Monroe, on your way to Chennerie Park on Edwards Road, sits a...
Feed Your Soul: A place serving up patience and grace
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia:' Biden says while speaking in Poland