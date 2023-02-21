‘Fantastic Four’ actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Actress Jessica Alba had a “fantastic” time this past weekend in Fayetteville.
The star of the hit film “Fantastic Four” attended her first Razorbacks basketball game on Saturday.
Alba tweeted a photo of herself with friends sitting in the stands watching the Razorbacks storm over the Florida Gators 84-65.
