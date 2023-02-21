‘Fantastic Four’ actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game

'Fantastic Four' actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game.
'Fantastic Four' actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game.(Twitter: @jessicaalba)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Actress Jessica Alba had a “fantastic” time this past weekend in Fayetteville.

The star of the hit film “Fantastic Four” attended her first Razorbacks basketball game on Saturday.

Alba tweeted a photo of herself with friends sitting in the stands watching the Razorbacks storm over the Florida Gators 84-65.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

There is an upcoming marketing workshop at the Lincoln Parish Library.
Strengthen digital marketing skills at this upcoming Ruston workshop for local businesses
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Those struggles can make students shy about asking difficult questions about sex and sexuality,...
Students’ have questions about sex answered