Black History Month: First Mardi Gras Krewe in City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In honor of Black History Month and Fat Tuesday, the City of Monroe highlighted on their Facebook page the man who introduced the first ever Mardi Gras Krewe to the city!

In 1932, Frank Perkins created the first Mardi Gras Krewe as leader of the X.Y.Z. Club, and African-American business group. The Krewe was named King Zulu and reigned from 1932-1960, according to the Facebook post made by the City of Monroe.

The Krewe rolled through Monroe to the Miller-Roy building at 10th and Desiard streets.

