MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM baseball beat Bradley in the rubber match (8-4) to start its season with a series win. In his ULM debut, Ragin’ Cajun transfer Chipper Menard picked up the win (6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO).

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.