Power Coalition of Louisiana hosts parent advocacy online workshop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Power Coalition of Louisiana is partnering with the Louisiana Policy Institute to host an online parent advocacy lunch and learn on Feb. 23, 2023, at 12 p.m.

The event will be hosted over Zoom and will include a workshop focused on teaching parents how to be the best advocate for their children.

On April 10, elected officials will discuss Early Childhood Education during the legislative session and the Power Coalition wants parents to be ready to speak up for their children.

To register for this event, visit the website.

