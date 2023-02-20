Lincoln Parish Health Unit open house to offer vital information, vaccines and more

Lincoln Parish Health Unit open house to offer vital information, vaccines and more
Feb. 20, 2023
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Health Unit is hosting an open house at the Lincoln Parish Health Unit on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1-3 p.m., located at 405 E. Georgia Ave. in Ruston.

Ana Deloach VanEaton, Office of Public Health communications coordinator for regions 7 and 8, says the open house is an opportunity for the community to meet the health unit staff, see the health unit and learn how they serve the community.

There will also be a resource table with important information, access to immunization records, COVID-19 vaccines, and Medicaid navigation. The health unit asks that if you plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, bring a valid form of I.D. with you.

This is a free event and light refreshments will be offered.

For more information, contact the Lincoln Parish Health Unit at (318)-251-4120.

