Five shot along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, five people were shot along the Uptown parade route Sunday evening, prompting the Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened at the intersection of St. Charles and Terpsichore Street. Police say five victims, including a juvenile girl, an adult woman and two males.

EMS has transported all 4 victims to the hospital for treatment. NOPD says one of the victims is in critical condition.

One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

This story is developing.

