Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a female police officer during the Krewe of Gemini parade.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 18, officers working the Krewe of Gemini parade encountered Colby Bracknell during a traffic stop along the parade route on Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard. Police say Bracknell approached the female officer and slammed her into a vehicle, then put his hands around her throat and began choking her.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Officers nearby intervened and took Bracknell into custody.

Bracknell is charged with felony battery on a police officer, resisting with force or violence, simple property damage, and interfering with a police investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Briana Bricknell, was the one who was initially stopped. She was arrested for operating a vehicle with intoxicated, driving under suspension for a prior DWI, interfering with a police investigation, and open container.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.