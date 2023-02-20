BBB: Non-compete clauses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is President’s Day, and as we celebrate the office of the president, consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal of the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to inform the viewers on how trade affects everyone.

Deal said when it comes to non-compete clauses, the Federal Trade Commission is offering individuals (business owners and employees) an opportunity to comment on their proposal to ban non-compete clauses.

Deal mentioned that the current proposal is still being determined and that the public has 60 days from the proposal to respond (March 20).

Deal said millions of people use the agreement, and once they become illegal, business owners will need to consider how they’re going to withdraw the clauses. She also said businesses will have to find other means to protect their trade secrets.

