Bastrop High School installs aquaponics garden, enriching STEM activities

Bastrop High School installs aquaponics garden, enriching STEM activities
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop High School’s maintenance team and a member of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education installed the school’s new aquaponics garden tanks Thursday morning.

The tanks were installed on Feb. 16, 2022, inside what the school calls a “STEM center.” Educators at Bastrop High School plan to use the garden to enhance their STEM activities.

The program is for grades 9 - 12, and the Principal Marilyn Taylor of Bastrop High says the program will also provide economic opportunities for students.

The school was able to receive the garden through Morehouse Parish School Board’s 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Latest News

Bastrop High School installs aquaponics garden, enriching STEM activities
Bastrop High School installs aquaponics garden, enriching STEM activities
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Warhawks defeat Braves, 8-4.
ULM baseball beats Bradley, starts season with series win
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright