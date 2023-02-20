Bastrop High School installs aquaponics garden, enriching STEM activities

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop High School’s maintenance team and a member of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education installed the school’s new aquaponics garden tanks Thursday morning.

The tanks were installed on Feb. 16, 2022, inside what the school calls a “STEM center.” Educators at Bastrop High School plan to use the garden to enhance their STEM activities.

The program is for grades 9 - 12, and the Principal Marilyn Taylor of Bastrop High says the program will also provide economic opportunities for students.

The school was able to receive the garden through Morehouse Parish School Board’s 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

