Arkansas gas prices inch down

GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.
GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas inched down slightly in the last week.

GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.

That’s 3.2 cents less than a month ago and 13.7 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average of gasoline remained unchanged at $3.37 a gallon, while the national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents to $4.45 a gallon.

“For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, " said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said that currently, the common price for diesel is $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop.

“In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy,” De Haan concluded.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Warm & Windy Week Ahead

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/20
The walk-in clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the humane society, 6111...
Free walk-in vaccine, microchip clinic planned
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about non-compete clauses.
BBB: Non-compete clauses
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation