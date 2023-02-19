Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident

BERNICE, La. (KNOE) - Bernice Police Department contacted Union Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance on Feb. 19, 2023, around 1:30 a.m. after they responded to a call of multiple people being hit by a car at a bonfire.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Willis Reed St. and West 2nd St. in Bernice.

BPD says several people were attending a bonfire when they were hit and injured by a vehicle.

When arriving on the scene, BPD says they also found one male suffering a gunshot to the head.

When UPSO arrived on the scene, both teams started providing first aid to those injured.

Five people were injured from the vehicle, which was found crashed in a nearby ditch.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BPD found that the man suffering the gunshot wound was the driver that struck the bystanders.

The man was transported to Shreveport Trauma Center with serious injuries.

UPSO Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time. More details will be added when there is new information.

