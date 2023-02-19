Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNICE, La. (KNOE) - Bernice Police Department contacted Union Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance on Feb. 19, 2023, around 1:30 a.m. after they responded to a call of multiple people being hit by a car at a bonfire.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Willis Reed St. and West 2nd St. in Bernice.

BPD says several people were attending a bonfire when they were hit and injured by a vehicle.

When arriving on the scene, BPD says they also found one male suffering a gunshot to the head.

When UPSO arrived on the scene, both teams started providing first aid to those injured.

Five people were injured from the vehicle, which was found crashed in a nearby ditch.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BPD found that the man suffering the gunshot wound was the driver that struck the bystanders.

The man was transported to Shreveport Trauma Center with serious injuries.

UPSO Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time. More details will be added when there is new information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
"THE WEATHER IS LOOKING NICE FOR CHIMPANZEES"
"THE WEATHER IS LOOKING NICE FOR CHIMPANZEES"
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
ulm vs bradly
TECH AND ULM HIGHLIGHTS