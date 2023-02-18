ULM wins season opener against Bradley, La Tech gets blown out by BYU in game one

Warhawks in a three game series with Bradley, Tech in a four game series with BYU
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM starts off the season with a shutout against the Bradley Braves (7-0). Veteran pitcher, Cam Barlow finished the game with seven strikeouts. Louisiana Tech had a rough first day at the office against the BYU Cougars. The Bulldogs only brought in one run while allowing 10 runs on defense (10-1). Head Coach Lane Burroughs gives his thoughts on his teams dismal performance.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KNOE/File image)
West Monroe High lockdown lifted, traffic accident sounds triggered precaution
Clawdaddy's
Clawdaddy’s loses alcohol license after renewal application rejected
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a...
67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say

Latest News

Bulldogs lose to Mean Green, 72-62.
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to North Texas
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
carroll vs richwood
Carroll takes home district 1-3A title with win over Richwood
ocs girls basketball
Aaron’s Aces: Anna Dale Melton & Ava West