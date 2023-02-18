Madison Parish police arrest 2 for attempted second-degree murder

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call on Feb. 17, 2023, around 6 a.m. from a victim claiming they had been shot at in their vehicle.

The victim told MPSO they were driving in Vicksburg, Miss. on I-20 west toward Monroe, La after leaving a casino when a white 4-door car pulled up beside them, pointed a gun at the vehicle and shot.

The victim said they continued to drive but noticed their tires going flat. They decided to pull over on the shoulder and turned their lights off, hoping the suspect would pass.

After some time, the victim says they noticed the suspect’s car pull over as well. The victim says they pulled their weapon to be safe.

MPSO says the victim told them a slender black male got out of the car and walked to their passenger window. The suspect tapped on the window with his pistol telling the victim to open the car.

The victim claims to have shot at the suspect, causing the suspect to fall backward. The victim then says the suspect got up and went back to the car where they took off west on I-20.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to conduct a traffic stop on the car where they found the owner of the car, Nadea Boyce, and her boyfriend Oshay Roberts Jr.

OPSO arrested the suspects and booked them into the Ouachita Correctional Center where they were later transported to Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Boyce and Roberts were both arrested on the charges of one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of attempted carjacking.

MPSO was assisted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

