Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local lawmakers are reacting to Governor John Bel Edwards’ (D) proposed 2023-24 budget.

Edwards presented his final budget as governor to the Louisiana Legislature on February 17.

The total cost of the budget is around $45.7 billion, a $460 million decrease from the 2022-23 adopted budget.

“My request to the legislature is for a $3,000 pay raise for the hardworking teachers from across our state who have proven over and over again just how valuable they are,” Gov. Edwards told lawmakers.

Edwards is asking lawmakers to approve a $3,000 raise for certified teachers, which would bring the state close to the southern regional average.

According to the latest data from the Southern Regional Education Board, teachers in Louisiana make $52,472 on average. The southern regional average is $55,676.

“Our teachers are underpaid, and I’ll always stand with our teachers,” State Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33) told KNOE. “As a son and grandson of teachers. I know the struggles they go through.”

The governor also proposed adding $100 a month in supplemental pay for municipal firefighters, police, and deputy sheriffs. Cathey expects that to receive bipartisan support.

“As we have seen efforts across the country to defund the police, the legislature in Louisiana has stood firm in their support of police and first responders, so I can’t imagine a scenario where we wouldn’t continue to support them,” explained Cathey.

Finally, Governor Edwards made a plea to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage for the first time in 15 years.

“Seven dollars and a quarter an hour is unacceptable,” explained Edwards. “It was unacceptable in 2016. I think it’s downright immoral in 2023.”

Cathey says the legislature has no appetite to raise the minimum wage and doesn’t see a scenario where that happens.

“What does the minimum wage really mean,” questioned Cathey. “Most people that make $7.25 an hour are in high school. I think we should pay people for the skills that they have.”

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session will begin on April 10.

