Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature

State Sen. Stewart Cathey expects bipartisan support for teacher and law enforcement pay raises, but does not support raising the minimum wage.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local lawmakers are reacting to Governor John Bel Edwards’ (D) proposed 2023-24 budget.

Edwards presented his final budget as governor to the Louisiana Legislature on February 17.

The total cost of the budget is around $45.7 billion, a $460 million decrease from the 2022-23 adopted budget.

“My request to the legislature is for a $3,000 pay raise for the hardworking teachers from across our state who have proven over and over again just how valuable they are,” Gov. Edwards told lawmakers.

Edwards is asking lawmakers to approve a $3,000 raise for certified teachers, which would bring the state close to the southern regional average.

According to the latest data from the Southern Regional Education Board, teachers in Louisiana make $52,472 on average. The southern regional average is $55,676.

“Our teachers are underpaid, and I’ll always stand with our teachers,” State Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33) told KNOE. “As a son and grandson of teachers. I know the struggles they go through.”

The governor also proposed adding $100 a month in supplemental pay for municipal firefighters, police, and deputy sheriffs. Cathey expects that to receive bipartisan support.

“As we have seen efforts across the country to defund the police, the legislature in Louisiana has stood firm in their support of police and first responders, so I can’t imagine a scenario where we wouldn’t continue to support them,” explained Cathey.

Finally, Governor Edwards made a plea to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage for the first time in 15 years.

“Seven dollars and a quarter an hour is unacceptable,” explained Edwards. “It was unacceptable in 2016. I think it’s downright immoral in 2023.”

Cathey says the legislature has no appetite to raise the minimum wage and doesn’t see a scenario where that happens.

“What does the minimum wage really mean,” questioned Cathey. “Most people that make $7.25 an hour are in high school. I think we should pay people for the skills that they have.”

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session will begin on April 10.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KNOE/File image)
West Monroe High lockdown lifted, traffic accident sounds triggered precaution
Clawdaddy's
Clawdaddy’s loses alcohol license after renewal application rejected
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a...
67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature
Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature
US Department of Labor
Batesville plant named in federal child labor investigation
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
A one-vehicle crash leaves a woman dead.
Olla woman killed in Catahoula Parish crash