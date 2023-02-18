Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was...
A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man fell out of a wheelchair amid Friday’s Carnival revelry in the French Quarter and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said Saturday (Feb. 18).

The man, whose age also was unknown, was found a few minutes before noon Friday in the 700 block of Dauphine Street. The man died one block from where thousands of visitors were partying under cold and windy conditions to kick off the final weekend before Mardi Gras.

The man’s death was listed as “unclassified” by the NOPD, pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office to determine its cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle crash leaves a woman dead.
Olla woman killed in Catahoula Parish crash
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby
Ravia is accused of various charges relating to child pornography.
Investigation originating in Ouachita Parish lands Oklahoma man in jail on child pornography charges
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

Latest News

ulm vs bradly
TECH AND ULM HIGHLIGHTS
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La.,...
Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature
Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature
Gov. John Bel Edwards presents his final budget to Louisiana Legislature
US Department of Labor
Batesville plant named in federal child labor investigation