Olla woman killed in Catahoula Parish crash

A one-vehicle crash leaves a woman dead.
A one-vehicle crash leaves a woman dead.(MGN)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A one-vehicle crash leaves a woman dead. Louisiana State Police say it happened on February 17, 2023, on Louisiana highway 126 at Louisiana highway 124. They say 39-year-old Stephanie Book died in the crash.

Police say they believe a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by Book, was headed east on highway 126. They say for unknown reasons, Book didn’t stop at the intersection at highway 124. They say her vehicle then went off the roadway and overturned.

State Police say book was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. They say distracted driving is suspected as the cause, but say the investigation is still ongoing. Toxicology samples were sent off for analysis.

