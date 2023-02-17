Monroe receives $4 million to build new Calypso Street Pump Station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Significant infrastructure improvements are coming to Downtown Monroe.

“Behind us, as you can see, is the Calypso Pump Station,” explained Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. “When I worked for the City of Monroe 15 years ago, we kind of lovingly called it “collapso” because it’s literally falling into the river.”

The city announced they have received funding to build a new Calypso Street Pump Station on South Grand Street.

“In 1948, this particular structure here was built and, for lack of a better term, is actually built on the wrong side of the levee wall,” City Engineer Mordan McCallister explained.

McCallister says the city needs to build a new station to get the levee accredited. If not, some residents would be forced to buy flood insurance.

In addition, McCallister says the current facility has structural problems.

“Not too long ago, we spent roughly $400,000 to sure up the floor,” said McCallister. “There was some structural work that needed to be done. It was actually sinking. Actually sluffing off of this embankment.”

The city also says the new facility will include improvements to help mitigate flooding.

“There are three pumps in here now, and we are looking to add an additional pump, additional horsepower,” McCallister told KNOE. “Aside from that, probably one of the best things we are going to do is add redundant power. We need a generator, a generator setup out here for this in case there is a loss of power in any flooding situations.”

McCallister adds the total project will cost around $9 million, but says it’s essential for economic development and quality of life.

“Roughly 300 acres of the downtown area is within the catchment of this pump station, and so you have got a lot of governmental facilities,” explained McCallister. “You have a lot of business in the area. Right across the street, we have residents in the area.”

The funding comes from Congresswoman Julia Letlow as part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

