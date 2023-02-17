Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to North Texas

Bulldogs lose to Mean Green, 72-62
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech dropped its third straight game, falling to North Texas, 72-62. Keaston Willis led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Isaiah Crawford and Quandre Bullock combined for 23 points. La Tech’s season leading scorer Cobe Williams is no longer a part of the roster. In regard to Williams, Head Coach Talvin Hester said, “Personal reasons. We decided it’s best for him that he move on.”

