Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to North Texas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech dropped its third straight game, falling to North Texas, 72-62. Keaston Willis led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Isaiah Crawford and Quandre Bullock combined for 23 points. La Tech’s season leading scorer Cobe Williams is no longer a part of the roster. In regard to Williams, Head Coach Talvin Hester said, “Personal reasons. We decided it’s best for him that he move on.”

