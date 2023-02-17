Investigation originating in Ouachita Parish lands Oklahoma man in jail on child pornography charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Oklahoma City man has been arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after an investigation relating to child pornography allegations began in Ouachita Parish.

In Nov. 2019, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the alleged solicitation of sexual images from a minor by an adult. OPSO says after search warrants and subpoenas were served, it was determined the suspect, Steven Dwayne Ravia, lived in Oklahoma City.

OPSO asked OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit to open an investigation into Ravia in April 2021. OSBI says their investigation resulted in a search warrant being served in Oklahoma City, which lead to Ravia’s arrest.

Ravia was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor, exhibit obscene material or child pornography to a minor child, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.