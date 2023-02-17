Black history parade happening this weekend in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - On Feb. 18 beginning at noon, the City of Winnsboro is having its first black history parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade’s theme will be “Dawn of a New Era” and the NAACP of Franklin Parish says they strongly recommend the community to attend this event.

For more information, call Jacqueline Johnson at (318)-237-4747.

