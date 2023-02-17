Adopt a pet: Meet Sherry!

Meet Sherry! She is available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you a pet lover? Well, the River Cities Humane Society for Cats may have just the thing for you! They are running an adoption special for adult cats.

Kim Taraba of River Cities joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the special. She said instead of paying the regular $80 to adopt a cat, you can pay just $60 as long as the special runs.

Taraba brought a kitten named Sherry on the show today who is up for adoption. She is about 8 to 10 weeks old, Taraba says she is super sweet, loving, and in need of a forever home.

Sherry is not fixed, but when you adopt a cat from River Cities, the adoption takes care of them getting fixed and neutered.

