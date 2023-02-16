Zoo Buddy: Black Swans!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet these black swans! They have four young swans that were born here at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. Their parents are on the lagoon, but these four have their own pond.

“They’re from Australia and are probably the largest of the waterfowl, in general, swans are,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “But, black swans being from Australia, they live in the wetlands in the southern part of Australia and they love to munch on aquatic plants and leaf litter, that type of stuff, sometimes some insects.”

Taylor says swans are known for being monogamous and mating for life.

“They actually perform a triumph ceremony it’s called - it’s basically when the male is courting the female and he does his little dance [...] and they’ll take their necks and touch and look like they’re kissing,” says Taylor.

She says they can lay about five eggs and both parents incubate them.

“Babies will get on the backs of the swans and catch a ride all through the water,” says Taylor. “Swans are super protective of their offspring not to mention themselves. Their wingspan is about six feet and what swans do to protect themselves from predators is they will take their wings and open them up real big and they will hit them [the predator] real hard.”

She says at about 6 months old, swans can start flying and about six months after that they’ll leave their family group and go find their mate.

“Then they will all flock back together when it’s breeding time and they actually will communal nest and they’ll all be together when they’re nesting,” says Taylor. “And another cool thing about the babies is they’re born a light white-grey color and then they start getting their adult feathers closer to six months when they’re getting ready to fly.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can stay up-to-date on the zoo by visiting its Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.