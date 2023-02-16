West Monroe High lockdown lifted, traffic accident sounds triggered precaution

By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The lockdown at West Monroe High School has been lifted, according to officials.

UPDATE: Teachers say they thought they heard gunfire and WMHS immediately went on lockdown around 11:45 a.m., but it has been confirmed that the sounds were from a traffic accident, WMHS principal Shelby Ainsworth says.

Law enforcement is currently at the school going classroom to classroom checking as a precaution, but they say there is currently no threat inside the school. According to Ainsworth, the checks will take about 45 minutes to an hour.

Ainsworth says although there is no threat currently, parents are more than welcome to pick up their kids.

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police confirmed around noon that a transformer blew in Downtown West Monroe due to an 18-wheeler accident.

The school is still on lockdown as a precaution.

West Monroe High School is under school lockdown, according to Louisiana State Police.

The school sent out a message to parents just before 10:30 this morning that the administration was made aware of rumors. The message says the rumors were found to be not true, but the school has since been put on lockdown.

