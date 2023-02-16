Reggie’s Bar will stay closed until at least April after hearing with state ATC board delayed

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland will remain closed for months after a hearing by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was delayed.

The bar was temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol back in January after a night of underage drinking before the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

According to Reggie’s Bar attorney Kris Perret, “When ATC issued the emergency interim suspension, they set a hearing on the interim suspension and possible revocation. However, it simply wasn’t feasible to go forward with said hearing so quickly.”

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued the emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, January 23, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

About a popular Tigerland bar is being temporarily banned from serving or selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

Kris Perret issued this statement to WAFB:

The next hearing is set for April 27.

