One-on-One with gubernatorial candidate Richard Nelson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Representative Richard Nelson (R-89) of Mandeville stopped by the KNOE studios on February 15 to discuss his campaign for Governor.

“I’m 36 years old,” Nelson explained. “I am committed to the future of the state. I’m not in it for the next four years. I’m running for the next 40 years.”

If elected, Nelson says his top priority will be following the lead of states like Texas and Florida.

“If you look at how much those states have grown versus Louisiana,” Nelson told KNOE. “They grew six times faster than us over the last ten years in the last census. They have continuously drained the population from Louisiana. Friends and neighbors, they end up moving there for a better opportunity.”

As for how Nelson will pay for the revenue shortfall, he said, “In Texas, Florida and Tennessee, they make up the differences in either property taxes or sales taxes.”

Nelson says the proposal will benefit Northeast Louisiana because a more significant portion of sales and property taxes are controlled locally.

“The answer for North Louisiana is to really de-centralize the power away from Baton Rogue,” said Nelson. “Make the decisions be made here in Monroe about where your tax money is going to be spent. Don’t send it down there, and hope you are going to get it back.”

On education, Nelson says his bill to prevent third graders from moving up to the fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level is part of the answer. Nelson points to a similar 2013 Mississippi bill that moved that state from the bottom of the list nationally to the middle of the pack.

“You’re gonna get held back no matter what,” explained Nelson. “It’s either you are going to be held back in third grade and given the extra level of instruction that my bill requires, or you are going to be held back forever because you are not ever going to get the reading skills you need in order to succeed.”

Nelson adds that statistics show Louisiana ranks nationally at the bottom of the list in life expectancy and median income. He says a benchmark should be the national average in those areas.

