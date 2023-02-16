Norphlet library reopens after renovation

NORPHLET, Ark. (KNOE) - The Norphlet Public Library is back open with some big changes following a renovation!

According to the El Dorado Times, the library now features a kid’s corner with toys, games and puzzles. The renovation also includes a coffee bar, free wi-fi and other programs for kids and adults.

The Norphlet Library is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.