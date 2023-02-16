Healthy benefits of biotin
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits of Biotin. According to Jen Avis, Biotin is considered Vitamin H, which is part of the B complex.
Avis said it’s not dangerous and that it’s an excellent supplement to take.
Biotin:
- Supports healthy skin
- Lowers thyroid
- Thickens hair
Foods that contain Biotin:
- Cauliflower
- Bananas
- Mushrooms
- Dairy products
- Chicken
