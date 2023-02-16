Healthy benefits of biotin

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits of Biotin. According to Jen Avis, Biotin is considered Vitamin H, which is part of the B complex.

Avis said it’s not dangerous and that it’s an excellent supplement to take.

Biotin:

Supports healthy skin

Lowers thyroid

Thickens hair

Foods that contain Biotin:

Cauliflower

Bananas

Mushrooms

Dairy products

Chicken

