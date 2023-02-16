City of Monroe community center redesign presentation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a lot going on in the city of Monroe. Today, February 16th, the City of Monroe will reveal its plans for its new community centers.

There will be 2 presentations, both at the Harvey Benoit Community Center. The first presentation will be at noon and the second will be at 5 p.m.

They are inviting the community out to tell them what they want to see at their local community centers. Michelli Martin of the City of Monroe said the city engaged Manning architecture to do an audit of their community centers. Today, the city will reveal the plans and progress made. Martin said there is still time to tell the city leaders what you want to see at your local community centers.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.