City of Monroe community center redesign presentation

The City of Monroe will display its community center redesign presentation at the Harvey Benoit community center.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a lot going on in the city of Monroe. Today, February 16th, the City of Monroe will reveal its plans for its new community centers.

There will be 2 presentations, both at the Harvey Benoit Community Center. The first presentation will be at noon and the second will be at 5 p.m.

They are inviting the community out to tell them what they want to see at their local community centers. Michelli Martin of the City of Monroe said the city engaged Manning architecture to do an audit of their community centers. Today, the city will reveal the plans and progress made. Martin said there is still time to tell the city leaders what you want to see at your local community centers.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clawdaddy's
Clawdaddy’s loses alcohol license after renewal application rejected
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Camille Lewis, the children’s mother, and John Miles, the children’s stepfather, have been...
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in child abuse case that left boy dead, girl ‘skin and bones,’ police say

Latest News

Concordia Parish students will soon receive a Louisiana Child ID Kit.
Concordia Parish students to receive Louisiana Child I.D. Kits in March
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
Arrest warrant issued for officer involved in shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has a new exhibit for their baby swans.
Zoo Buddy: Black Swans!
Norphlet library has reopened with some big changes.
Norphlet library reopens after renovation
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/16