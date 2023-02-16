Carroll takes home district 1-3A title with win over Richwood

Carroll enters the playoffs as the third seed in non-select division II
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood Rams punched their ticket to the district championship after handing the Wossman Wildcats their first district loss in 68 games. The Rams carried that momentum in the title game against the Carroll Bulldogs but just fell short. A late game technical on the Rams, sealed the victory for the Bulldogs, 77 to 74 the final.

