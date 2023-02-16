Carroll takes home district 1-3A title with win over Richwood

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood Rams punched their ticket to the district championship after handing the Wossman Wildcats their first district loss in 68 games. The Rams carried that momentum in the title game against the Carroll Bulldogs but just fell short. A late game technical on the Rams, sealed the victory for the Bulldogs, 77 to 74 the final.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.