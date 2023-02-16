Aaron’s Aces: Anna Dale Melton & Ava West

OCS heading into the playoffs as the 4th seed in select division IV
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The OCS Lady Eagles have been flying high, winning 16 of their last 17 games. None bigger than their district championship win over Cedar Creek, that went all the way to the final tick. Senior point guard, Anna Dale Melton hit the game winning shot over the Lady Cougars to secure OCS a district championship and the fourth seed in select division IV. Ava West has also been lighting up the scoreboard as a eighth grader at the varsity level, averaging 11 points per game.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clawdaddy's
Clawdaddy’s loses alcohol license after renewal application rejected
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Generic police tape GRX
Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim
Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say

Latest News

carroll vs richwood
Carroll takes home district 1-3A title with win over Richwood
la tech baseball
Diamond Dogs prepare for season opener against BYU
bayou jamb 2023 baseball
Bayou Jamb hosts first ever baseball jamboree
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina