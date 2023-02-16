Aaron’s Aces: Anna Dale Melton & Ava West

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The OCS Lady Eagles have been flying high, winning 16 of their last 17 games. None bigger than their district championship win over Cedar Creek, that went all the way to the final tick. Senior point guard, Anna Dale Melton hit the game winning shot over the Lady Cougars to secure OCS a district championship and the fourth seed in select division IV. Ava West has also been lighting up the scoreboard as a eighth grader at the varsity level, averaging 11 points per game.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.