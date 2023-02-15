West Monroe Police warn residents about meeting people after purchasing goods online

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police is warning residents of the dangers of buying things online.

It comes after a man was shot and killed on Stewart Street on February 12 after buying a gaming console on Facebook.

“I think the best practice is absolutely meet in a public place,’ West Monroe Police Public Information Officer Mike Karstendiek told KNOE.

Karstendiek adds many law enforcement agencies have places for people to exchange items.

“That is one thing we offer at the West Monroe Police Department,” explained Karstendiek. “We have specific parking areas that are just for internet purchases. You can always come to our lobby as well. Our lobby is 24/7. Our parking lot and lobby are monitored surveillance.”

Karstendiek says people should follow their best judgment.

“But if somebody said no, I am not meeting you somewhere, you have to come to my house, me personally, and I would encourage my wife and children, don’t do it,” said Karstendiek.

Karstendiek adds if people bring a gun to a purchase for extra safety, they need to be careful.

“I think if somebody is going to protect themselves, they absolutely have that right,” explained Karstendiek. “What we really do encourage is if you are going to do that, make sure you have the proper training, be sure you that you go the classes, that you know your firearm, and it’s not just I have never held a firearm before, but I am going here, I am just going to grab it and take it.”

West Monroe Police are looking for two suspects concerning Sunday’s homicide. They are described as average height with a slender build. One person had shoulder-length dreadlocks.

