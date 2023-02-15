ULM hosts Black History Month program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe Cultural Diversity Council along with the Office of International Student Programs and Cultural Affairs is hosting a Black History Month program on Feb. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Bayou Pointe Event Center.

The program is free and open to the community.

This year’s theme is “Black Resistance” to remember the historic and ongoing oppression African Americans face. The theme embraces achievements, successes and progress Black people have made through resistance.

The program will highlight the talent of ULM students and youth within the community through vocal, instrumental and dance performances.

Dr. Stephen Peters will be the keynote speaker at the program. Peters has spent 37 years in education as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of secondary education, and superintendent.

Dr. Peters is the past President of the Board of Directors of the International Literacy Association, President of The Peters Group, a national education consulting company, and a best-selling author.

Gina White, Director of International Student Programs and Cultural Coordinator says, “We are excited to experience the passion and enthusiasm that Dr. Peters conveys when he speaks of cultivating diversity and cultural awareness in our educational systems and practices.”

Vice President of ULM’s Cultural Diversity Council Randall Hughes says the program showcases black students, young and old, who can achieve as vastly as those from the past.

Hughes says, “The BHM program gives people of African descent at ULM the feeling of ‘belongingness.’ For ULM to put an emphasis on Black History Month not only reaches the students on campus but also causes a chain reaction to the high schools around Monroe and West Monroe.”

For more information on the program and other events, visit ULM’s website.

