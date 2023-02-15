Sterlington police raise over $2,500 for two charities

By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department announced on Facebook that they were able to raise over $2,500 for two charities by selling calendars, a fundraiser KNOE previously reported on.

SPD raised a total of $2,633 to split in donation to two charities, C.O.P.S. and “Keep Kids Safe Plondo Foundation.”

C.O.P.S provides helpful resources to grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The “Keep Kids Safe Plondo Foundation” is a college scholarship for Sterlington High School students.

$1,000 of the funds raised is going towards C.O.P.S. and $1,633 is going toward the foundation.

SPD said they would like to thank the community from the bottom of their heart for helping them do this.

