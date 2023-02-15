Remembering Morris Henry Carroll as an educator and role model

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In honor of black history month, KNOE is taking a look at some of those who made big contributions. Beginning in the 1940′s, Morris Henry Carroll was a prominent educator, businessman, and role model. At the time, he helped break down racial barriers in Monroe and helped make the city what it is today.

“There are a lot of people who still remember Mr. Carroll,” said Genealogy Associate at the Ouachita Parish Public Library, Lora Peppers.

Morris Henry Carroll was a coach at what was called Monroe Colored High, located on Washington Street.

“Mr. Carroll was an educator supreme, he was also a businessman, and in some quarters considered a civil rights leader as well, but he spoke for African Americans at a time when we didn’t have a voice,” said the publisher of the Monroe Free Press, Roosevelt Wright Jr.

Carroll later became a principal at Monroe Colored High, but he wanted a new school just for high school students.

“Monroe Colored High on Washington Street had eleven grades to it, first through eleventh, he wanted a high school and of course, people in the community wanted it as well,” said Wright.

Carroll High School was built on Renwick St. and was named after Carroll’s grandfather. Carroll served as a principal in the Monroe City school system for 29 years and as an educator for 38.

“The eminent of excellence is what he pushed to everybody, black pride,” said Wright.

Wright was one of Carroll’s students.

“Sometimes you wouldn’t have class, you would go in the assembly program and you would have a two-hour lecture from him about pride,” Wright explained.

Carroll was referred to as boss man, and as Peppers said when he spoke, you listened.

“He did a lot of fighting for educators’ rights, African American teachers weren’t being paid as much as white educators, they weren’t getting the supplies they needed and he fought tooth and nail for that,” said Peppers.

Carroll had an in with former Governor James Noe, who once owned KNOE and gave Carroll a radio show, called “Voices of the South.”

“It was the only radio show where African American views were allowed on the radio,” said Carroll. “Those thirty minutes, he kind of articulated the thoughts of African Americans on his broadcast.”

As a result, Carroll became a part of the civil rights movement in Monroe, but he did so quietly.

“He wasn’t on the front line as a civil rights leader, but he spoke always about the rights of our people, he talked about pride,” said Wright.

Carroll passed away in 1979 at the age of 71 and was laid to rest at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.

