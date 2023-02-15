Prime Time seeking partners for Books to Families box distribution throughout Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Prime time is seeking partner organizations to help distribute boxes of books and learning supplies to 700 families across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) models the Prime Time Boxes after the Prime Time family engagement and literacy program that is taking place across Louisiana.

Prime Time programs focus on humanities-based content, quality children’s literature, open-ended questioning techniques, collective learning strategies and respect for diverse perspectives.

Prime Time Boxes are meant to be take-home versions of the program with each box containing a set of books, literacy extension supplies and a Grown-Up Guide to help parents guide their children through discussion of the themes in each book.

LEH Vice President of Education Programs Shelley Stocker says, “Prime Time Boxes create a valuable and accessible entry point for families, children and the organizations, libraries and public schools that work with and for them across the state. We are focused on providing high-quality children’s books and humanities experiences while empowering caregivers and building their confidence as their children’s first and primary educators.”

Organizations that would like to apply to help distribute boxes can visit the Prime Time family website. The deadline to apply is March 3, 2023.

These boxes are free for organizations to distribute and for the families that receive them.

Prime Time will distribute 200 boxes to families in NELA and 500 boxes to families throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.