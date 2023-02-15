Prime Time seeking partners for Books to Families box distribution throughout Louisiana

Prime Time seeking partners for Books to Families boxes distribution throughout Louisiana
Prime Time seeking partners for Books to Families boxes distribution throughout Louisiana(Source: Prime Time Family)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Prime time is seeking partner organizations to help distribute boxes of books and learning supplies to 700 families across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) models the Prime Time Boxes after the Prime Time family engagement and literacy program that is taking place across Louisiana.

Prime Time programs focus on humanities-based content, quality children’s literature, open-ended questioning techniques, collective learning strategies and respect for diverse perspectives.

Prime Time Boxes are meant to be take-home versions of the program with each box containing a set of books, literacy extension supplies and a Grown-Up Guide to help parents guide their children through discussion of the themes in each book.

LEH Vice President of Education Programs Shelley Stocker says, “Prime Time Boxes create a valuable and accessible entry point for families, children and the organizations, libraries and public schools that work with and for them across the state. We are focused on providing high-quality children’s books and humanities experiences while empowering caregivers and building their confidence as their children’s first and primary educators.”

Organizations that would like to apply to help distribute boxes can visit the Prime Time family website. The deadline to apply is March 3, 2023.

These boxes are free for organizations to distribute and for the families that receive them.

Prime Time will distribute 200 boxes to families in NELA and 500 boxes to families throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police tape GRX
Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
The Monroe Police Department announced Monday, February 13th, one man was arrested in...
State Street murder suspect denies killing Derrick Moore
Ouachita Parish names Todd Guice as Superintendent
Ouachita Parish names Todd Guice as Superintendent

Latest News

SPD raised over $2,500 for charities.
Sterlington police raise over $2,500 for two charities
The program will highlight the talent of ULM students and youth within the community through...
ULM hosts Black History Month program
City of Monroe hosts Black History celebration
City of Monroe hosts Black History celebration
City of Monroe to hold bi-monthly small business meeting
City of Monroe to hold bi-monthly small business meeting