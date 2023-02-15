NASA hosts educational program at Ouachita Christian School

By Rylee Kramer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) hosted an educational program for students at Ouachita Christian School (OCS) on February 14.

NASA came to OCS to teach eighth graders about what they do, and give them some hands-on experience with building model rockets.

Principal of OCS, Jayme Stokes, says this is a powerful way for students to see STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) careers in action.

“Anytime you can bring real life situations into your school into your classroom, it makes such a difference because if not, it’s just book knowledge, but learning to apply it and seeing people excited about their fields…it makes all the difference in the world,” Stokes says.

During the program, students were able to make model rockets and compete in a launch test with their peers.

Jarrod Bales, Education and Outreach Specialist at NASA, says school programs show students diverse career opportunities available in the field.

“It’s a great benefit to the students, because they’re getting to hear about different opportunities that exist with, outside of you know, where they live,” Bales says.

Bales reiterates that they utilize these programs as a way to invest in the future of NASA’s work, but more importantly to let students know anything is achievable.

“They are the future, they are the ones that are going to take us back to the moon, they are the ones that are going to take us back to mars, they are the ones that are continuing what we’ve already done. And so we’re counting on them,” Bales says.

Later in the week, high school physics classes will hear more about job opportunities. Elementary students will also get a presentation geared towards what NASA does.

