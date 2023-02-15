GSU receives $2.2 million to improve internet services and academic training

GSU receives $2.2 million to improve internet services and academic training
By Kenya Ross
Feb. 15, 2023
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Students at Grambling State University will soon be able to rely more on faster internet services in academic buildings on campus.

The university received a $2.2 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Feb. 1, 2023, to boost its broadband services. The enhancement of broadband services will allow the school to expand training opportunities for faculty and students in areas where the workforce is consistently searching for employees, like telemedicine, online teaching, cybersecurity and IT.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of GSU, Connie Walton, says administration noticed the slow Wi-Fi connection in academic buildings, specifically the older buildings, during the recent pandemic.

“If a student was ill due to the pandemic or some other illness, and a faculty member wanted to live stream their lecture, the lecture would freeze up, and the student would not be able to see all of the class,” says Walton.

The staff says internet services will be boosted inside buildings and on the grounds for visiting community members, as well.

The grant is expected to help more than 1,000 students receive improved on-campus broadband services, according GSU’s communications department.

