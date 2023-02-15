Diamond Dogs prepare for season opener against BYU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Expectations couldn’t be higher for Louisiana Tech baseball after winning the C-USA championship and making it to the College World Series. Head Coach Lane Burroughs believes he is ready for the season opener and live up to all the high expectations as being picked to win C-USA. The first stop for the Bulldogs is right at home against BYU. First pitch is Friday at 6 P.M, a double header on Saturday and one one on Sunday.

